LaHood, Davis Announce 183d Wing Base Project Included in Committee-Passed NDAA
The funding would be used to construct a base civil engineer complex. More detailed information on the project can be found here. The project was requested by Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Major General Richard Neely and has the approval of the Department of Defense. It also had the support of Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Executive Director Mark Hanna.
"This project is a top priority of our military leaders at the Illinois National Guard and I am proud to support their mission,"said Rep. Davis. "Congressman LaHood and I's NDAA project request would fund a new Base Civil Engineer Complex for the 183d Wing of the Illinois National Guard. Our troops here in Central Illinois deserve to have a proper facility to meet their maintenance and preparedness needs. This project would support their important mission. I'm hopeful that this project will eventually be included in legislation that is signed into law and will continue to advocate on its behalf."
"The federal funding requested for this project will provide the much-needed resources for the Illinois Air National Guard 183d Wing to operate efficiently while enhancing emergency response capabilities," said Langfelder. "Our community supports this project, and we appreciate all your [the Congressmen's] efforts in championing this important initiative."
"Completion of this project ensures the continued growth and sustainment of the 183d Wing and supports our own efforts to provide the best aviation facilities to the City of Springfield and its residents and visitors," said Hanna. "We look forward to working with the ILANG to gain authorization and funding to construct this project."
