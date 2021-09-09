WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood (IL-18) and Rodney Davis (IL-13) announced the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed 57-2 out of the House Armed Services Committee with a project request they made jointly for $10,200,000 for the 183d Wing of the Illinois National Guard based in Springfield. The bill passed on a bipartisan basis and will be considered by the full House next. If it passes it will likely go to conference with the Senate to reach a final agreement.

The funding would be used to construct a base civil engineer complex. More detailed information on the project can be found here. The project was requested by Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Major General Richard Neely and has the approval of the Department of Defense. It also had the support of Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Executive Director Mark Hanna.

“The men and women in the Illinois Air National Guard 183rd Wing deserve up-to-date resources to continue providing exceptional emergency response and support services,”said Rep. LaHood. “I was proud to work with Congressman Davis to ensure funding was included in the NDAA to help build and upgrade the Base Civil Engineer Complex for the 183rd. This funding will enhance training efforts, and modernize the facilities for better operations and maintenance productivity of our military. In Congress, I’ll continue to work with Rodney to ensure the men and women in the 183rd have the resources they need.”

"This project is a top priority of our military leaders at the Illinois National Guard and I am proud to support their mission,"said Rep. Davis. "Congressman LaHood and I's NDAA project request would fund a new Base Civil Engineer Complex for the 183d Wing of the Illinois National Guard. Our troops here in Central Illinois deserve to have a proper facility to meet their maintenance and preparedness needs. This project would support their important mission. I'm hopeful that this project will eventually be included in legislation that is signed into law and will continue to advocate on its behalf."

"The federal funding requested for this project will provide the much-needed resources for the Illinois Air National Guard 183d Wing to operate efficiently while enhancing emergency response capabilities," said Langfelder. "Our community supports this project, and we appreciate all your [the Congressmen's] efforts in championing this important initiative."

"Completion of this project ensures the continued growth and sustainment of the 183d Wing and supports our own efforts to provide the best aviation facilities to the City of Springfield and its residents and visitors," said Hanna. "We look forward to working with the ILANG to gain authorization and funding to construct this project."

