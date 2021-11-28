GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE SPLITS PAIR IN INDIANA: Edwardsville's girls' basketball team split a pair of games in the Evansville, Ind., area on Saturday, losing to Reitz Memorial Catholic 65-54 and won over Newburgh Castle 49-47 on a last-second three-pointer from senior forward Syd Harris.

Against Reitz, Edwardsville trailed after the first quarter 14-9, then saw Reitz extend its lead to 30-22 at halftime and 50-34 after three quarters, with Edwardsville outscoring Reitz 20-16 in the final quarter.

Harris led Edwardsville with 23 points, while Elle Evans came up with 21 points.

Harris and Evans led the Edwardsville scoring again, with Harris having 19 points and Evans adding 18 in the other game in Indiana.

The Tigers are now 3-1 on the year and have their home opener Tuesday night against Highland in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff, then travel to Alton to begin Southwestern Conference play Thursday night at the Redbirds Nest. Game time is also 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SHOOTOUT SERIES AT O'FALLON

EDWARDSVILLE 61, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 33: Senior forward Syd Harris led Edwardsville with 25 points as the Tigers defeated Mater Dei in the Southern Illinois Shootout series at the OTHS Panther Dome in O'Fallon.

The Tigers led 16-6 after the first quarter, 35-17 at the half and 50-26 after three quarters, outscoring the Knights in the final quarter 11-7.

Besides Harris, Elle Evans added 14 points for Edwardsville, while Kaitlyn Morningstar and Macy Silvey each had six points, Zay Hoover had four points and Emma Garner, Ashlyn Hauk and Ellie Neath all had two points each.

Kailynn Kruep led the Knights with 12 points, with Alyssa Koerkenmeier scoring seven points, Madison Eversgerd, Alexis Kampwerth and Avery Trame had three points each, Maris Zurliene had two points and Emma Eversgerd had one point.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

