Edwardsville’s Lady Tigers remain undefeated at 10-0 after knocking off two opponents in the Tiger Holiday Classic on Friday.

The Lady Tigers defeated Teutopolis 49-37 on Friday night and McCluer North 45-27 in the afternoon.

“I am proud of our kids,” Edwardsville girls coach Lori Blade said. “We didn’t play really well, but good enough to win. We will have our hands full tomorrow that is for sure.”

Blade said the games had been competitive for the most part during the tourney on Friday.

“We just have to continue to progress in right direction,” Blade said.

Teutopolis led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter against Edwardsville and the game was tied at 21-21 at halftime. Edwardsville rolled ahead with 14 points in the third quarter to Teutopolis’ nine and outscored the Wooden Shoes 14-7 in the final period. Rachel Pranger led the Lady Tigers 19, Criste’on Waters had 13 points and Mackenzie Silvey had 11 points.

McCluer North proved to be a tough opponent for the Lady Tigers. The game was 33-26 with five minutes remaining, but Edwardsville went on a 12-1 run to claim the win.

The Lady Tigers led 12-7 after the first quarter, 24-11 at halftime; 32-23 at the end of three quarters, then 45-27 at the buzzer.

Silvey led the Lady Tigers with 13 points; Pranger had nine points and Amayha Dycus with six points.

Edwardsville plays Jacksonville at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The championship is set for 8 p.m. at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

