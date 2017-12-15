GRANITE CITY - Edwardsville’s basketball girls crushed Granite City 77-21 in a Southwestern Conference matchup Thursday at Granite City.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter and 44-11 at the half, then 61-15 at the end of three. The Tigers scored 16 points to the Warriors’ 6 in the final quarter.

Kate Martin led all Tigers’ scorers again with 19 points, connecting on 8 of 10 shots from the field. Myriah Noodle-Haywood and Rachel Pranger contributed 12 points each, Quierra Love had 10 points and Megan Silvey 9 points.

Lauren Taplin had 6 points and Jaylen Townsend 5 points. Katelynee Roberts and Madelyn Stephen had 2 points apiece.

More like this:

2 days ago - Tigers Get Solid Team Effort, Reader, Cunningham, Davis Have Five Kills Each, In 25-16, 25-18 Win Over Kahoks  

2 days ago - Coll Steps Up To Win Individual Title, Tigers Place Three In Top Ten, Win Large School Girls Madison County Cross Country Meet  

2 days ago - Twyman Wins Individual Title, Harris Finishes Second, Tigers Get Four Into Top Ten To Win Boys Large School Madison County Title

Sep 12, 2023 - Monday Sports Roundup: Marquette Volleyball Results, MELHS Posts Soccer Win, Edwardsville Wins Field Hockey Match

Sep 8, 2023 - Thursday Sports Roundup: Oller Has 9 Kills, Henke 8 Points, Griffins Top Christ Our Rock, Tigers Lewis Wins Golf Title, Ottwell Is Medalist

 