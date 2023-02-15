ALTON - The Alton High School girl's basketball team was all business Tuesday night when they hosted the Granite City Warriors in a Class 3A Regional Semifinal.

The Redbirds had beaten the Warriors once already in the regular season by a score of 80-29 back on Jan. 31.

The scoreline was similar to that Tuesday night as Alton went on to an 81-28 win to advance to the Regional Championship game on Thursday. There they'll meet Quincy with a 7 p.m. tip-off at AHS.

The Blue Devils defeated Collinsville in the other semifinal by a score of 45-39.

After pouring in 30 points on Senior Night against Collinsville, Laila Blakeny picked up right where she left off. She led all scorers with 24 points.

Kiyoko Proctor scored 16 and Jarius Powers had 12 on the night.

"I think they are really coming together for us at the right time," Alton head coach Deserea Howard said about her team.

"We have been playing well in spurts all season but it's good to see us putting full games together and going really deep on our bench."

The win is Alton's sixth in a row, brings the Lady Redbirds to 30-1 on the season, and gave them an opportunity to win their first regional title since 1985.

As for the Warriors, their season ends at 5-23. Kaylyn Wiley led Granite with 12 points Tuesday night.

