Lady Panthers Soccer Team receive awards at end-of-season banquet Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - On May 18th, the Lady Panthers Soccer team held their End-of-the-season banquet. Article continues after sponsor message Among the recipients were Kadiah Baalman for PAC Pride Award and Most Valuable Senior, Natalie Howell for Most Valuable Senior, Gaby Stephens for Most Valuable Junior, Katelyn Krueger for Defensive Player of the Year, Elese Smith for Most Valuable Sophomore, Jade Witt for Most Valuable Freshman, and Sally Hudson for Most Valuable Player of the Year. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip