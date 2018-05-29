L to R: Sally Hudson, Jade Witt, Elese Smith, Katelyn Krueger, Gaby Stephens, Natalie Howell, Kadiah Baalman

JERSEYVILLE - On May 18th, the Lady Panthers Soccer team held their End-of-the-season banquet.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Among the recipients were Kadiah Baalman for PAC Pride Award and Most Valuable Senior, Natalie Howell for Most Valuable Senior, Gaby Stephens for Most Valuable Junior, Katelyn Krueger for Defensive Player of the Year, Elese Smith for Most Valuable Sophomore, Jade Witt for Most Valuable Freshman, and Sally Hudson for Most Valuable Player of the Year.

Kadiah Baalman, PAC Pride Award winner

More like this:

Nov 12, 2023 - Men's Soccer Claims OVC Crown, Earns Automatic NCAA Bid

Oct 9, 2023 - Adam Kribs Is Multi-Sport Athlete, He Is A Sparklight Male Athlete of Month for Panthers

Oct 9, 2023 - Coach Macias Proud Of Redbirds' SWC Girls Conference Tennis Efforts

2 days ago - Mia Plumb Is Standout In Classroom, Hardwoods For Oilers, Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month

Nov 16, 2023 - Emily Johnson's 15 Points Lead McGivney, Griffins Fall 43-40 In Tough Matchup With Columbia

 