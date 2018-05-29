Lady Panthers Soccer Team receive awards at end-of-season banquet
JERSEYVILLE - On May 18th, the Lady Panthers Soccer team held their End-of-the-season banquet.
Among the recipients were Kadiah Baalman for PAC Pride Award and Most Valuable Senior, Natalie Howell for Most Valuable Senior, Gaby Stephens for Most Valuable Junior, Katelyn Krueger for Defensive Player of the Year, Elese Smith for Most Valuable Sophomore, Jade Witt for Most Valuable Freshman, and Sally Hudson for Most Valuable Player of the Year.
