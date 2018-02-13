WHITE HALL - The Carrollton Lady Hawks season came to an end on Monday night with a 55-35 loss to the mighty Lebanon Lady Greyhounds in the IHSA Class 1A White Hall (North Greene) Sectional Semifinals.

“Can’t give them girls enough credit,” Carrollton head coach Blaine Hartwick said. “[In] December nobody would’ve given us any chance at all to win a regional. The girls battled through it. They kept things together and here we are. We just came up a little short tonight.”

Lebanon came into the game with a 28-1 record, and their lone loss was to Quincy Notre Dame in the finals of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Tournament.

It took a little while for Lebanon to get going, but they soon looked a lot like a one-loss team in the playoffs.

Madison Schoenfeld led all scorers with 16 points to spearhead the Lady Greyhounds. Shooting guard Abigail Reinneck followed with 13, and point-guard Krista Bass added 11.

“If you get [Bass] in transition she’s so fast. You don’t want to miss a shot and have her get a long rebound because it’s two points the other way.

Kaylie Rhoades ended her career as the leading scorer for the Lady Hawks with ten points. Grace Cox and Hannah Krumwiede each tallied six points.

Carrollton played right with Lebanon in the first quarter and led 9-8 before a free throw leveled the score after one quarter.

Lebanon would change the game though.

The Lady Greyhounds came out in a full-court press, which caused turnovers that led to baskets. They outscored Carrollton 17-6 and led 26-15 at halftime, but Lebanon would continue to grow into the game.

The second half started out like Lebanon would cruise to victory as they went on a 13-3 run to lead 39-18 midway through the third quarter. However, the Lady Hawks wouldn’t go away quietly which is what they did all season long in games similar to this.

Krumwiede and Grace Cox nailed back-to-back triples to trim the deficit to 15 and trailed 41-26 going into the fourth. Carrollton stretched their run to 13-4 after Ava Uhles made a short basket to cut the lead to 12 at 43-31.

Then Lebanon shut the game down with a 12-0 run and left no doubt.

“We didn’t play so well in the second quarter. [Lebanon] jumped us and then they shot really well in the first half of the third quarter. They got out on two good runs and didn’t have an answer,” Carrollton head coach Blaine Hartwick said. “We made a few mistakes, and they’re very good in scoring in transition.

The Lady Hawks finish the season with a 19-12 record and battled adversity. They played seven weeks without Marley Mullink and lost vital players Lucy Powell and Libby Meuth for the majority of the season. All were due to leg related injuries.

Williams and Rhoades were the lone seniors for the Lady Hawks and were valuable players all season long. Hartwick holds both players in high esteem on how they go about their business on and off the court.

“I wish those two the best of luck as they go. Two great girls,” Hartwick said. “I got a daughter, and those are kids you hope your daughter grows up [to be].

Carrollton ended up achieving the majority of their preseason goals despite some of those critical injuries. Overall it was a positive season with a bright future in store with three starters and the rest of the bench coming back.

“We wanted to be in the championship game at Waverly and to finish in the top three at Jerseyville. We wanted to be in the top four of our tournament, but came up a little short,” Hartwick said. “We wanted to be at the top of our conference. We lost four conference games by a combined 14 [points]. Were close, but not quite there and we wanted to win a regional."

"I’m proud of these girls.”

