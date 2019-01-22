CARROLLTON – Metro-East Lutheran, Marquette Catholic, Jersey and the host Hawks all advanced to the quarterfinals, while Hardin Calhoun, Granite City and Father McGivney Catholic lost their openers as the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational basketball tournament got underway Monday at Carrollton High School.

The tournament was originally set to begin on Saturday but was postponed, due to the threat of Winter Storm Harper.

Here’s a look at the first day of the tournament:

CARROLLTON 61, MASCOUTAH 26: In the day’s final game, the host team led from start to finish, with the Hawks leading the Indians 18-3 after one quarter and 39-10 at halftime. Carrollton led after three 48-20 and outscored Mascoutah

13-6 in the final quarter to win going away and advancing.

JERSEY 59, GREENFIELD 42: Clare Breden led the Panthers with 17 points, while Abby Manns had 14 and Boston Talley added 11 in Jersey’s win over the Tigers.

It was a close game until the final term, as the Panthers outscored Greenfield 23-14 to pull away and gain the win.

“It could have gone either way,” said Jersey coach Kevin Strebel. “We had a couple of early looks in transition that didn’t go, that might not have to be so close, but it was essentially a tie game in the third quarter there. And I guess, to our credit, we were maybe a little deeper, and had some players step up and give us some really good minutes there. I didn’t think we were very sharp defensively at all tonight, and that’s maybe with a little bit this time off and stuff that we’ve had with the weather. So we’ve got to lock that down. But they're a club that gets you into the paint, and they do a good job with that. Caleb’s (Williams, the Greenfield coach) done a really good job with that, in terms of young kids that are playing well.

“They fought right up to the end, there’s no doubt about it,” Strebel continued “We’ve got some players that can go out and get a basket, and they did that at times tonight. I didn’t feel like we were at our best offensively; certainly, defensively, we weren’t. But offensively, I feel like we were at our best. But still, we had about 50 points; I’m not sure what the final was. But it kind of shows you that when we're not at our best offensively, we can still score. And that’s tough for people because even if we’re not having a day when the ball’s not going through the hoop, we can still there, by pushing and getting to the free throw line.”

Haylei Schaff led the Tigers with 11 points, while Jessa Vetter added nine.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 54, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 24: Freshman Adrenna Snipes led the Explorers with 20 points, while Kamryn Fandrey and Abby Williams added eight each as Marquette led from start to finish in their win over North Greene.

Lakeleigh Brown led the Spartans with 12 points, while Madilyn Gilmore added 10.

LEBANON 46, NOKOMIS 20: Emily Reinneck led the Greyhounds with 27 points, and Abigail Reinneck added 12 in Lebanon’s win over Nokomis.

Kristen Stauder led the Redskins with eight points, while Katie Janssen and Emily Cesaretti each had three.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 57, HARDIN CALHOUN 33: Defending champion QND took control early, leading 19-10 at quarter time and never looked back as the Raiders defeated Calhoun.

Sydney Hummert led the way for QND with 25 points, including her 1,000th career point during the game, while Shelby Reed added 12.

Sophie Lorton led the Warriors with 12 points, while Colleen Schumann had nine.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 61, ROXANA 14: The Cougars led wire to wire, leading the Shells 13-4 at quarter time, 28-8 at the half and 47-10 after three periods in going on to the win.

Play resumes in the 45th annual tournament tomorrow with games starting at 4 p.m. The final is set for this Saturday night, tipping off at 8:30 p.m.

