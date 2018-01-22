LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY

LEBANON 45, WEST CENTRAL 26

Emily Reinnick had 14 to lead Lebanon and Madison Schoenfeld had 11 points. Emma Slagle and Logan Little had 9 points apiece for West Central. Maddie Lashmett added 4 points.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 79, MADISON 42: Junie Zirklebach led Hardin-Calhoun with 32 points as the Warriors defeated Madison 79-42 a first-round Carrollton Tournament game Saturday.

Sydney Baalman had 16 points for the Warriors and Emily Baalman nine; the Trojans were led by Tamara Anderson's 14 points and Pierra Barbee's 11 on the day.

CARROLLTON 63, NORTH GREENE 30: Carrollton opened their tournament Saturday afternoon with a 63-30 win over North Greene. Hannah Krumweide had 31 points to lead the Hawks to the win on the day with Cox adding 10 in the win.

McLenning led the Spartans with 10 points, with Brown adding seven on the day. The tournament runs through next Saturday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 56, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 35: Peyton Kline led he way with 15 points as Marquette Catholic downed McGivney Catholic 56-35 in an opening-round contest of the Carrollton Tournament Saturday.

Lila Snider added 13 points for the Explorers with Taylor Aguirre scoring 12; Rachel Maller had 11 points with Abbey Bloodworth adding 10 for the Griffins.

Article continues after sponsor message

ROUTT 56, GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 28

Routt defeated Greenfield-Northwestern 56-28 in the Lady Hawk Invitational.

M. Martin led Routt with 16 points; E. Abell added 11 points. K. Waters led Greenfield-Northwestern with 8 points in a loss to Routt.

NOKOMIS 70, BRUSSELS 26

Nokomis defeated Brussels 70-26 in another game at Carrollton on Saturday.

T. Loman had 19 points for Nokomis, B. Muntman had 11 points to top Brussels scorers.

JERSEY 63, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 52

Clare Breden had 23 points and Abby Manns 19 as Jersey defeated Metro East Lutheran 63-52 Saturday in the Carrollton Tournament. Peyton Tisdale added seven for the Panthers.

Ellen Schulte led MEL with 21 points while Sami Kasting added 12 and Destiny Williams 11 on the game.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 58, GRANITE CITY 26

Quincy Notre Dame beat Granite City 58-26 in the Lady Hawk Tournament.

M. Penn had 18 to pace Quincy Notre; S. Reed had 15 points. Jones had 9 points to lead Granite City.

MONDAY NIGHT

5 p.m. - West Central vs. Madison

6:30 p.m. - Lebanon vs. Calhoun

8:00 p.m. - Carrollton vs. Marquette Catholic

TUESDAY NIGHT

5 p.m. - North Greene vs. Father McGivney

6:30 p.m. Routt vs. Nokomis

8:00 p.m. - Jersey vs. Quincy Notre Dame

More like this: