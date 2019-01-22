METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 54, GRANITE CITY 49: The Knights used a 21-11 final quarter to defeat the Warriors in the day’s second game, coming back from a six-point third quarter deficit to advance.

Granite pulled to within 50-49 late, but four free throws by Metro-East down the stretch put the game away.

Caitlin Reynolds had 15 points for the Knights, while Miriam Wolff added nine.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Warriors were led by Ellie Wiehardt with 15 points, while Erica Hurst had 12.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 63, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 35: In the tournament’s opening game, the Rockets outscored the Griffins in the middle two quarters 37-13 to break open the game as Routt advanced.

Katie Abell led the Rockets with 21 points, while Kirsten Huffman added 15 and Annika Black had 10 for Routt.

Madison Webb led McGivney with 17 points, while Macy Hoppes added seven.

More like this: