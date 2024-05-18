CHARLESTON - Lilly Gilbertson and Elana Rybak qualified for the finals in two events each, Mia Range went through in the high jump, and two relay teams went through to the finals in the preliminaries of the IHSA Class 1A girls state track meet on Thursday at O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

No scores were kept, as the results of the finals determined the point totals and team standings. Several other local athletes had good performances but did not qualify for the finals.

In the 100 meters, Callie Field of Carrollton had a time of 12,71 seconds, but failed to qualify, while in the 200 meters, Gilbertson was second at 25.09 seconds to go through, while Field came in at 26.21 seconds, and Marquette Catholic's Karly Davenport had a time of 26.62 seconds, both failing to qualify. In the 400 meters, Gilbertson qualified second at 57.18 seconds, with Kaitlyn Hatley finishing sixth at 58.95 seconds, while Valmeyer's Autumn Lewis had a time of 1:06.09, missing out on the final.

Rybak was the top qualifier in the 800 meters, coming in at 2:15, while Carlinville's Maddy Murphy came in at 2:40.38, failing to qualify. Rybak qualified third in the 1,600 meters, coming in at 5:05.44, while Jane Cummings did not start the race.

In the hurdles races, Kambiria Simon of Marquette had a time of 16.56 seconds in the 100 meters, but couldn't qualify. In the relay races, McGivney's team had a time of 1:52.13 in the 4x200 meters, but missed. The Griffins' 4x400 meter team qualified second at 4:06.91, and the 4x800 meter team qualified second as well, coming in at 9:51.25, while Carlinville missed, coming in at 10:56.46.

In the field events, in the shot put, Hannah Gibson had a throw of 10.35 meters, but failed to qualify, while teammate Payton Harding qualified 11th in the discus throw, having a toss of 33.73 meters. Gibson got off a throw of 32.10 meters, but didn't qualify. In the high jump, Mia Range went through sixth, clearing 1.53 meters, while in the long jump, Valmeyer's Ava McClellan had a leap of 4.53 meters, and McGivney's Morgan Gerdes went 4.66 meters, but neither jumper went through to the finals.

The finals in all events will take place on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium.

