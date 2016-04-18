BETHALTO - Tied 2-2 with the Jersey Community High School Panthers with only seven minutes left on the clock for the game, the Lady Eagles soccer team from Civic Memorial High School had to really pull together in order to walk away from Monday's game with a win.

After junior Kaity Kappler and sophomore Morgan Wilson came up short with their shots, there was less than a minute left of the game.

Before all hope was lost, Kassie Turner came through for the Lady Eagles and scored the game-winning point with just 27.1 seconds to left on the clock. At the buzzer, Civic Memorial beat Jersey 3-2.

CM Head Coach Eric Zyung was ecstatic about the result of the game, but was even more enthused with the persistence of his girls.

"It's a great thing that the girls didn't quit," he said. "Someone said, 'that gave me chills,' and it really gave me chills, too."

Morgan Wilson placed CM on the board in the first half before Jersey's Hailea Tepen tied the score at 1-1. Wilson also brought the Lady Eagles back into the lead about eight minutes into the second half.

Alli Bohannon tied the score at 2-2 for Jerseyville on a penalty kick before Turner's game-winning score.

