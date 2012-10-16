Ladies Day Out Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) had 10 participants sign-up for the Cruise to the Capital day trip held on Tuesday, October 9. The group traveled up to Springfield, Illinois to spend the day in our state's capital. Upon their arrival, the group toured the State Capital Building,

Executive Mansion, Old State Capital and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum. The group enjoyed lunch at the French bistro, Incredibly Delicious. The department will offer day trips on a regular basis. For more information on future trips, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email

jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com. Article continues after sponsor message Photo description: The ladies started their state capital building tour off in the Senate. (Front row, left to right) Shirley Frazier, Edie Tonsor, Mary Proud, Ada Ruble, Alice Anderson and the trip escort, Angela Sullivan (back row, left to right) Judy Heitzig, Cynthia Moore, Jan Hobbs, Patsy Tolbert and Lois Meredith More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip