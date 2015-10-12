Faced with elimination, the St. Louis Cardinals will turn to John Lackey on short rest to start Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday.

“He’s proven it all season long–the guy we go to in big situations and tomorrow’s a big situation,” said Matheny. “He’s ready to go on short rest and we were able to get him out a little bit earlier than what he’s been accustomed to, he’s had enough rest and it’s time to go.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Physically? I’m not guarding against nothing–I’m gonna go get it,” said Lackey. “Pitch counts are out the window this time of year. It’s competing and win the game…The past has nothing to do with tomorrow, we’ve got to go out and do it again.”

In the past, Lackey has made two starts in his career on three days rest. In 2004 he allowed five earned runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings and the following season he threw five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits.

The Game 4 start will be the 20th career postseason start for Lackey, who threw 86 pitches and picked up his 8th postseason victory to start the NLDS by throwing 7.1 scoreless innings.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports