(Jupiter, FL) “You want to talk about that?” asked a surprised John Lackey after his throwing session this morning. “I just had to run with a guy born in the ’90s,” he exclaimed of working out with Marco Gonzales.

The St. Louis Cardinals right-hander threw about 30 pitches as he faced batters for the first time this spring.

“It’s always nice to see a hitter up there, got better as I went along,” said Lackey. “Thought the movement on my pitches was good that first time up there, then location was a lot better the second inning. I was glad with the progress through the pitches.”

The simulated two innings has Lackey ready to move to actual games, which should allow for him to make four starts before the regular season begins.

“The fourth one, I want to get at least six (innings) under my belt,” said Lackey about his usual finish to spring. “You want to be able to go 100 pitches at least seven innings your first time out there for real.”

As for the 36-year old Lackey running alongside the 23-year old Gonzales??

“Not that much fun–I was having to run really fast and I don’t think he wasn’t sweating as much as me. What are you gonna do?”