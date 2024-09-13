EDWARDSVILLE - The ninth annual SIUE Cougars Unleashed 5K/10K Run and Pancake Breakfast, a hallmark of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Homecoming & Family Weekend, is set to take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Organized by the SIUE Alumni Association, the event invites runners of all ages and skill levels to lace up their shoes and enjoy a morning of fitness, community spirit and fun.

Last year, the run attracted nearly 400 participants and organizers project to break that record this year. Participants will traverse a scenic route starting at the University’s iconic Cougar Statue, winding through SIUE’s campus and bike trails and passing through the lush SIUE Gardens. The race also features a Fun Run, offering a more relaxed option for those looking to join in without the pressure of competition.

Christina Carlson, ’11, ’12, Associate Director of Alumni and Donor Relations, emphasized the event’s importance in connecting the SIUE community.

“This is our ninth year and we are so excited the Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run has become a cornerstone of the Homecoming & Family Weekend events,” Carlson said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for SIUE alumni, students, faculty and staff to support student scholarships and alumni programming while experiencing the beauty of the SIUE campus.”

After the race, participants and volunteers are invited to refuel at a pancake breakfast from Chris Cakes, known for their interactive, fun serving style. Non-runners can also purchase breakfast tickets, and runners 21 and older can receive a post-race beer from Global Brew.

The Cougars Unleashed run is not just about friendly competition and pancakes. With more than 30 regional sponsors supporting the event, all proceeds will go toward the SIUE Alumni Association’s Scholarship Fund and alumni programming. Each year, the Association awards more than $20,000 in scholarships to incoming and current SIUE students.

Runners can register for the event online with discounts available for SIUE students and alumni. Volunteers are still being recruited to help make the day run smoothly and full of fun. For more information and to register, visit runsignup.com/CougarsUnleashed.

