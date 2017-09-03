GLEN CARBON - One of the traditions throughout the area and the country on Labor Day weekend has been to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Glen Carbon firefighters participated in the MDA Fill The Boot campaign on Friday and Saturday in the village.

Those passing by donated consistently to the firefighters and their help toward the MDA campaign nationally.

The Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon was an annual evebt held each night before Labor Day in the United States to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). A telethon would broadcast for up to 21½ hours, starting on the Sunday evening preceding Labor Day and continuing until late Monday afternoon on the holiday itself. Lewis died recently. The telethon raised $2.45 billion for MDA from its inception through 2009.

On Monday, Sept. 4, 5 On Your Side’s Mike Bush and Heidi Glaus will co-host 5 On Your Side’s Show of Strength for the MDA on Facebook Live and KSDK.com. The show will tell the stories of children and families affected by muscle-debilitating diseases, and raise money that will stay in the St. Louis area.

The Glen Carbon firefighters, Alton Fire Department and many other firefighters in the area raise money each year on street corners for the MDA Fill The Boot campaign. The Alton Fire Department did its MDA collection day earlier.

