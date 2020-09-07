Labor Day is this Monday, September 7th. While time off work is important and needed every now and then to relax and unwind, Labor Day is more than a day off, picnics or barbecues with family and neighbors, or the unofficial end of summer. Labor Day is a time to celebrate and honor the contributions of the working men and women of America - those who built our country and made it the greatest nation on Earth.

I'm talking about the laborers, carpenters, and operators who build our roads and buildings, the truck drivers who transport goods across the country, the nurses who keep us healthy, the farmers and farmworkers who grow and harvest our food, the retail workers who stock the shelves, the letter carriers who deliver the mail, the electricians who power our cities and keep our lights on, the teachers who educate and prepare us for the future, the sanitation workers that keep our spaces clean, the factory workers who build things we need, and the list goes on.

This COVID-19 pandemic makes celebrating and honoring working men and women, particularly front line workers, even more important. We take for granted the fact that everyone we interact with on a daily basis, either directly or indirectly, shows up to work and keeps our country moving. Let's do everything we can, in our daily lives and through public policy, to support working families.

I'm proud to say that in Congress, I've made it one of my top priorities to stand with workers and their families. Through passing middle class tax cuts, advocating for job-creating reforms, creating new investments in our communities and local infrastructure, supporting a worker's right to organize and collectively bargain for good-paying wages, and supporting assistance for workers during this COVID-19 pandemic, I've made it my mission to support the working men and women of America. There have even been times when I've fought members of my own party who've pushed anti-worker policies.

So from my family to yours, enjoy time off on your Labor Day weekend. You've earned it. And for those who are working this Labor Day, thank you for all you do. Your contributions to our country are not going unnoticed. God bless our working families and God bless America.

