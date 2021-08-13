EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a Labor Celebration Luncheon that will be taking place on Friday, September 3rd. Up to 100 seniors will receive a free lunch. The meals will be prepared by Mother’s Catering and include a BBQ riblet sandwich, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and a cherry dessert.

The Center will be offering two options: curbside pick-up by appointment and delivery to seniors who reside in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.

Main Street Community Center Nutrition Program Coordinator Jennifer Jackstadt is excited to provide the free meal. “We are thrilled to work with Madison County Community Development’s CARES Grant program to offer this special meal to our seniors. It is a wonderful way to let them know that the community cares about them. Cooking a large meal for one or two people in a home is not generally easy or economical, so this meal will be special and much appreciated!”

Reservations will be taken on a first-come basis – serving up to 100 people. Please make reservations by contacting Main Street Community Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. As a requirement of the CARES grant, a copy of the recipients’ driver’s license or state ID showing birthdate must be on file or provided when meal is delivered or picked up.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1975. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

