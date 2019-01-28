EDWARDSVILLE - Are you ready for some football? Grab your football gear because Super Bowl’s right around the corner. Bring your pup to LaBest Pet Resort & Spa for our 6th Annual Puppy Bowl! Our Puppy Bowl will be February 1st, 2019, so hurry and get your pup signed up today!

Our Puppy Bowl is full of excitement with your pups getting put into teams of the two super bowl teams, and each dog will be given a team colored bandana. They will face off and see who will be the 2019 Puppy Bowl Champions! We will also be serving up some bacon wrapped wieners, and wash it down some very refreshing Gatorade after the game!

The Puppy Bowl will be $12.95, additional to daycare. LaBest Pet Resort & Spa asks that guests show up no later than 9 a.m. and be prepaid by January 28th to reserve your spot! This is one of our biggest parties of the year so hurry, spots book up fast! For more information give us a call or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/labest4yourpets. If you have any questions about the party give us a call at (618) 692-6399, we will be happy to answer any questions!

