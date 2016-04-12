GLEN CARBON – Celebrating their 35th anniversary as a staple in the Glen Carbon community this fall, La Petite Academy has maintained its reputation for being one of the area’s best educational child care centers.

La Petite Academy provides the very best in educational care, with comprehensive programs for infants through kindergartners.

“Unlike traditional daycare, a La Petite Academy education provides a strong curriculum in a safe, stimulating environment to create meaningful experiences to your child every day,” Michelle Moore, Area Director of La Petite Academy said.

Miller, who has been working in early childhood education as a manager for more than 10 years, holds a Bachelor’s in Sociology of Childhood Adolescence with a minor in Childhood Studies from Rutgers University.

“I love being a part of so many children’s lives,” Moore said. “I have seen so many children learn and grow over the years. I get to witness milestones and achievements that are irreplaceable. As the director, I truly enjoy the “aha!” moments, not only from the children when they learn something new, but that same recognition and pride in the teachers when they see that the children have learned something they taught.”

The school for infant, toddler, preschool and pre-kindergarten care is nationally accredited by the National Early Childhood Program Accreditation and has also been rewarded a star level three with the Quality Rating System in Illinois.

“We believe education is not a one-size-fits-all experience. Every child has different needs and abilities, each learns in their own way and at their own pace. So we designed our School Readiness Pathway with this philosophy in mind – to empower parents with educational options and choices at every age to create the most fitting path for your child.”

La Petite Academy’s influential education begins with design. It offers a free-flowing, open concept environment to inspire nurturing, interactive and collaborative environments for children to thrive.

“Our schools and classrooms give children room to grow, room to share and room to be themselves,” Moore said. “Open spaces and open concepts create open minds.”

All of La Petite Academy’s lead teachers hold education-related degrees. In addition, their assistant teachers are pursuing education degrees or have multiple years’ experience working in early childhood education.

“We have a very tenured team here,” Moore said. “This year, we have a teacher celebrating her 22nd anniversary with La Petite Academy! A significant portion of our faculty has been working together for over five years.”

La Petite Academy also ensures that there are plenty of opportunities for the families of their students to join the classrooms in fun events including Family Dinner Nights, Open Houses and their very popular Parents’ Night Out/Kids’ Night In.

“We stay involved in things going on not only in Glen Carbon but in Edwardsville as well. I am so proud that so many families have chosen us and continue to put our faith and trust in us, year after year,” Moore said.

If you would like to schedule a tour or become part of La Petite Academy’s school family, call them at 618-288-3486, visit their website or drop in at their school at 2 Auerbach Place in Glen Carbon.

