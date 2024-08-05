EDWARDSVILLE - The manager of Kyoto Steakhouse Edwardsville Inc. was indicted by a Madison County grand jury on several charges including sales tax evasion, theft of government funds, and more. He allegedly used false sales figures for more than three years to avoid paying over $100,000 in taxes to the state.

Lin Hua, 41, of Edwardsville, was charged with one count of Theft of Government Funds (a Class X felony), one count of Sales Tax Evasion (a Class 1 felony), and three counts of Filing a Fraudulent Sales & Use Tax Return (each Class 3 felonies).

The indictment, filed on Aug. 1, 2024, concerns a series of crimes Hua reportedly committed from Oct. 20, 2018 to March 21, 2022. During that time, he “utilized false sales figures to prepare and file monthly sales and use tax returns on behalf of Kyoto,” exceeding $100,000 in taxes owed, according to the indictment.

The three Class 3 felonies filed against Hua stem from fraudulent sales and use tax returns filed on Jan. 20, Feb. 20, and March 21, 2022. Descriptions of the charges state Hua “understated the amount listed on Line 4a, which contains the total high rate sales for that month.”

The case against Hua was presented by the Illinois Department of Revenue. Hua has since been granted pretrial release.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

