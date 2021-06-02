ALTON - Congratulations to Kylie Faries of Housekeeping (holding plaque), who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s June Employee of the Month.

Left to right are Melissa Lemarr of Housekeeping; Scott Allsman of Rehab Services; Perry Hartwick, director of Housekeeping; Linda Thery of Housekeeping; Kylie Faries; Don Ackerman of Houskeeping; Amy Webster of the Medical Care Unit; and Amy Toenyes of the MCU.

Kylie’s supervisor, Don Ackerman, says that “Kylie is as reliable as any employee I have ever had. She is always first in line to offer help to others. On Jan. 8, our department had ‘one of those days’ and Kylie came to the rescue. She took on the Lead role after a call-off, dealt with a small flood, redid schedules, and dealt with a bed bug issue - and also did her own job! All of this happened before noon. Kylie remained calm and collected the entire time. This is an example of what I see every day. We are truly blessed that Kylie chose to work here at AMH."

