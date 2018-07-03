ALTON - Jerseyville resident, Kyle Ogden, has been promoted to Senior Project Manager at Helmkamp Construction, a local general contractor in East Alton, IL.

On the brink of graduating with a Construction Management degree from Western Illinois University, Ogden joined Helmkamp as an intern in March of 2007. He was later promoted to Project Manager in 2011. In his 11th year with the 80-year-old company, Kyle is now promoted to Senior Project Manager.

“I enjoy many things about working for Helmkamp, but I like to think we stick to the golden rule of (treat others how you would like to be treated) and a family atmosphere has always seemed to be maintained throughout my time here. Also, Helmkamp management has always been a great resource, but also allows you to complete your objectives as you see fit.”

Kyle’s initial focus at Helmkamp was with industrial clients. He now leads projects for many of Helmkamp’s commercial and manufacturing clients. “We are proud to have Kyle on our team and look forward to him continuing to lead projects for us for a long time to come,” noted Helmkamp’s Owner and President, Rob Johnes.

Helmkamp believes in cultivating its people and providing clients with familiar faces from one project to the next. The current project management team at Helmkamp has been employed with the company for a range of 10-17 years.

About Helmkamp

Helmkamp is a relationship-based general contractor, based in East Alton, IL, working exclusively for private, professional, repeat buyers of construction, primarily in the industrial, power, manufacturing, healthcare, higher education, and pharmaceutical industries. Helmkamp provides self-performed general contracting services, including civil, millwright, concrete, carpentry, structural steel, and excavations.

Helmkamp’s primary focus is in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois markets, but have completed projects in 20 states over the last 5 years. Helmkamp employs 150 people and has an average annual volume of $40 million. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

