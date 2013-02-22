Kyle Buesteton to Give Free Golf Performance Seminar Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Kyle Buesteton, DC, TPI will be giving a *FREE* golf performance seminar at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course on Wednesday, February 27th at 6pm. You will learn the same principals and methods that PGA Tour players utilize to increase strength, flexibility, balance, and power in the golf swing. Dr.

Kyle is the owner of Advanced Wellness Chiropractic & Functional Rehab here in Alton. He is a Board Certified Chiropractor, as well as a Certified Golf Fitness Instructor through the Titleist Performance Institute. For more information call 462-6630 or visit www.facebook.com/AdvancedWellnessCFR