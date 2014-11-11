Name: Kylar Grayson James Lott

Parents: Rodney Lott and Dawn Sauls

Weight: 4 lbs 13 oz

Birthdate: 8-2-2014

Time: 4:50 PM

Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital

Grandparents: Kim and Anthony Bellito of Medora, James Sauls and Charlotte Simpson of Alton, Alyise Lott of Houston TX

Great Grandparents: Elijah and Peggy Lott of Centralia, IL

