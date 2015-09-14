Kurtis James Crutchley
Parents: Kody Crutchley and Elayni Exton - Alton, IL
Weight: 9 lbs. 8 oz.
Length: 21 in.
Date of Birth: 8.31.2015
Time: 5:20 pm
St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Georgeanne Crutchley - Alton, IL | Bobby Crutchley - Cottage Hills, IL | Terra Exton - Alton, IL
Great Grandparents: Joe and Joann Puent - Wood River, IL | Bob and Sue Crutchley - East Alton, IL | Ron and Kem Wiegand - Wood River, IL | Nick Nicolini - Alton, IL
Great-great Grandparents: Charles and Shirley Morten - Alton, IL
