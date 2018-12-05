JERSEY - Jersey's Kurt Hall and Tucker Shalley had big offensive outings on Monday night with 15 points, but were the only players in double figures at the Panthers fell to McCluer North 72-50 at home to the Stars.

A’Tavian Butler was the leading scorer for McCluer North with 22 points, while Isaiah Carpenter and Patrick Evans each added 10.

Jersey drops to 2-4 on the season, while North goes to 4-0.

Jersey hosts Civic Memorial in a key MVC boys basketball game on Friday. The game will be live on Riverbender.com.

“We had a very cold second half on shots that we could have made,” said Jersey head coach Stote Reeder. ‘We go to Marquette, then Carrollton and hope to turn it around.”
“Obviously with Nathan, Will and Garret out, it hurt us. We were down by 13 when we went into the locker room and the kids are tough kids and we got it to six then they got on a 15-0 run. We played good transition defense throughout the game. Efficiency was the key, we couldn’t hang on to the ball at times. We have to play these kinds of teams to move ahead and I think we can play with these kind of teams.”

