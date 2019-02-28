Kurt Hall Goes Over 1,000 Points, However Panthers Bow to Sacred Heart- Griffin in Regional
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT JERSEY
SPRINGFiELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 70, JERSEY 51: Kurt Hall scored 16 points, and went over 1,000 points for his career with his first basket of the game, while Alex Strebel added 10 as Sacred Heart-Griffin eliminated Jersey in the second semifinal of the Jersey regional at Havens Gym.
Joe Gustafson and Charlie Hamilton both led the Cyclones with 14 points, with Nick Broeker and Andrew Schulter both scoring 13 each.
SH-G, now 20-9, advance to Friday night’s final, and will go up against the state’s third-ranked team in Class 3A, Springfield Southeast. The Spartans won the first semifinal over Jacksonville 84-41.
The Panthers conclude the season at 13-19.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL AT OKAWVILLE
Okawville 61, Winchester West Central 44
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL AT DU QUOIN
Nashville 54, West Frankfort 31
CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT JERSEY
Springfield Southeast 84, Jacksonville 41
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 70, Jersey 51
CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT BELLEVILLE WEST
Chatham Glenwood 53, Quincy 45
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING
GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE
AT JUPITER, FLA.
Atlanta Braves 4, St. Louis Cardinals 0
