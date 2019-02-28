WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT JERSEY

SPRINGFiELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 70, JERSEY 51: Kurt Hall scored 16 points, and went over 1,000 points for his career with his first basket of the game, while Alex Strebel added 10 as Sacred Heart-Griffin eliminated Jersey in the second semifinal of the Jersey regional at Havens Gym.

Joe Gustafson and Charlie Hamilton both led the Cyclones with 14 points, with Nick Broeker and Andrew Schulter both scoring 13 each.

SH-G, now 20-9, advance to Friday night’s final, and will go up against the state’s third-ranked team in Class 3A, Springfield Southeast. The Spartans won the first semifinal over Jacksonville 84-41.

The Panthers conclude the season at 13-19.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL AT OKAWVILLE

Okawville 61, Winchester West Central 44

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL AT DU QUOIN

Nashville 54, West Frankfort 31

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT JERSEY

Springfield Southeast 84, Jacksonville 41

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 70, Jersey 51

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT BELLEVILLE WEST

Chatham Glenwood 53, Quincy 45

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

AT JUPITER, FLA.

Atlanta Braves 4, St. Louis Cardinals 0

