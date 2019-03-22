EDWARDSVILLE 2, O’FALLON 1: Rileigh Kuhns and Emma Sitton both found the back of the net in helping Edwardsville win their Southwestern Conference opener at O’Fallon.

Sidney Christopher had the only goal for the Panthers, who got 15 saves from Sarah Cooley in goal.

Rachel Hensley made six saves in recording the win for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 3-4-0 on the season, while O’Fallon is now 4-1-0.