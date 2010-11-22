ALTON, IL – The American Red Cross and KSHE-95 are joining forces for the Annual KSHE95/American Red Cross Winter Blood Drive. Alton Memorial is one of seven locations in the St. Louis area where eligible donors can give the gift of life from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

All presenting donors will receive a complimentary KSHE95/Red Cross T-shirt.

“KSHE95 blood donors are critical to our ability to maintain the area’s blood supply at a time of the year when blood donations typically decline,” said Scott A. Caswell, CEO of the American Red Cross Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region. “We appreciate KSHE95 very much for consistently providing such great support to area patients and the hospitals we serve.”

Article continues after sponsor message

KSHE blood donors have donated more than 125,000 units of blood. The American Red Cross and KSHE hope to collect 2,450 at this year’s December blood drive.

Potential donors should be at least 17 years old (16 with a signed American Red Cross parental consent form), meet weight requirements and be in good health. Donors should remember to bring a picture ID.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.

More like this:

Related Video: