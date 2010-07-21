ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital, the American Red Cross and KSHE95 are joining forces for the 27th Annual KSHE95/American Red Cross Summer Blood Drive. Eligible donors can give the gift of life from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in the AMH cafeteria.

All presenting donors will receive a complimentary KSHE95/Red Cross T-shirt. Everyone who attempts to donate can sign up to win a pair of tickets to see Mizzou take on Illinois in the State Farm Arch Rivalry football game Sept. 4 at the Edward Jones Dome; or everyone who attempts to donate can sign up for a chance to win a Pepsi Caps For Caps prize pack that includes a ball cap from all 30 Major League Baseball teams.

Article continues after sponsor message

“KSHE95 blood donors are critical to our ability to maintain the area’s blood supply at a time of the year when blood donations typically decline,” said Scott A. Caswell, CEO of the American Red Cross Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region. “We appreciate KSHE95 very much for consistently providing such great support to area patients and the hospitals we serve.”

Potential donors should be at least 17 years old (16 with a signed American Red Cross parental consent form), meet weight requirements and be in good health. Donors should remember to bring a picture ID.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org. AMH is one of seven sites in the St. Louis area hosting KSHE blood drives that weekend.

More like this: