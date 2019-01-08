CARROLLTON - Carrollton’s Hannah Krumwiede and Marley Mullink exploded for 31 and 28 points respectively in the Lady Hawks’ 69-35 victory over Bunker Hill on Monday night at Carrollton.

Ava Uhles added 9 points for the Lady Hawks; Brylie Chrisman had 10 points and Haley Burris added 6 points for Bunker Hill.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hannah Krumwiede is only 22 points away from the 1,500-mark. Carrollton plays at Calhoun in its next girls basketball game.

Carrollton head coach Blaine Hartwick said he received a good night from the seniors.

"Ava also played well and some of our role players played well," Carrollton head coach Blaine Hartwick said. "It could be this week for Hannah if she has another night like tonight. We have a huge game Thursday against Calhoun and next week North Greene and Routt, then the tournament. Hopefully, we can use this and get some momentum going.”

More like this: