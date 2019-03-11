CARROLLTON - With her basketball career over and time as a high school student winding down, Hannah Krumwiede has a lot to look to back on.

A standout player for the Carrollton Lady Hawks, Krumwiede finished her career as the No. 2 scorer in school history with 1,656 points. Stosha DeShasier Flowers, a 1997 Carrollton graduate and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Hall of Famer, remains at the top of the list with 1,863 career points.

Never in her wildest dreams did Krumwiede think her career would get as far as this point.

“I never thought in high school I’d be in anywhere close to that, so it’s awesome to be able to at No. 2,” Krumwiede said. “I never would’ve thought that I would make this much of an impact on this community and this program, but it means a lot to be able to do that and have people remember who I am. That’s a lot of hard work put into that, and I’m very grateful.”

A four-year varsity letterman, Krumwiede, a 5-foot-5 point guard was an impact the day she stepped on the court for the Hawks as a 14-year old, and by her sophomore season, she was a starter. Krumwiede’s scoring ability eventually forced nearly every opponent to put their best defender on her or try to limit her in a box-and-one heavily. With a bonafide team-first mentality, Krumwiede was fine with drawing all sorts of defensive attention so her four teammates could get more room operate.

“It definitely helped open everybody else up because we knew, especially this year, a lot of teams were going to come out and box-and-one me,” Krumwiede said. “That just gave everyone else there time to make some shots and make [the opposition] get out of their box-and-one, which is what happened quite a bit.”

Her father, Jeff, is an IBCA Hall of Famer due to his outstanding 23-year run as the head coach for the Carrollton boys basketball team. With a hall of fame basketball coach for a father, Hannah and her two older brothers, Josh and Tanner had an advantage of learning the game and a variety of other sports. All three were/are three-sport athletes for the Hawks.

Josh, a 2010 graduate and current basketball and baseball coach at Dieterich High School also scored over 1,000 points in his career. Hannah believes his playing style is similar to her’s being they were both point guards who both could score from outside and attack the basket well.

“That’s what I’ve been told by my dad. I’m definitely more like Josh,” Krumwiede said. “Tanner was more of a post player and Josh was a point guard and shooter. I think I followed more in Josh’s footsteps.”

Her senior year is by far the most memorable.

She scored 498 points to lead the Hawks to a 20-12 record and advanced to the Sectional Finals, which was the furthest Carrollton had gotten since the 2014 state championship game finishing runner-up. However, the highlight of the season and her career was winning the regional championship over No. 3 ranked Routt Catholic.

“That was the highlight of my career no doubt,” Krumwiede said. “That was so much fun coming in the underdog and knowing they were supposed to win that game, but we definitely had a chance. We knew we were doing to have to play our hardest and knew what we had to do and we got it done. Winning that game was kind of the point in our season that made me realize how special it was.”

She was held to nine points, but fellow senior, Marley Mullink poured in 20 to help the Hawks come back from an eight-point third quarter deficit and outscored the Rockets 27-10 in the final nine minutes for a 45-36 victory. Later that night, Krumwiede and the rest of her teammates were paraded around Carrollton’s town square in a school bus to show off their regional plaque in front of their friends.

For the majority of the season, Carrollton played without senior Grace Cox who was saddled with a season-ending injury before Christmas. Krumwiede and the Hawks decided to dedicate the rest of the season to Cox after her high school career was cruelly cut short.

“Ever since that Christmas day every game after that was for her and I’m glad that we could do that for her,” Krumwiede said. “I know it sucks that she wasn’t able to play and I know she hates that. As long as she knows that was for her and she could be there and be a part of that I hope that was enough for her.”

Krumwiede will participate in multiple basketball all-star games: WBBA Senior All-Star Classic, Carlinville Rotary Club All-Star Basketball Classic, and the IBCA All-Star game later this summer. She is currently preparing for softball season and is a star for them too recording a 324. batting average last season. She has aspirations to play both basketball and softball in college, but for now, is concentrating on wrapping up her last semester in high school on and off the field.

“I’m starting to realize I played my last competitive basketball game in high school and I got all-star games that are coming, but it’s just probably not going to be the same,” Krumwiede said. “Seeing my basketball shoes in my locker, it’s starting to hit me.”

