ST. LOUIS, MO. – United Way of Greater St. Louis announced that Nina Leigh Krueger, CEO of Nestlé Purina Petcare, and Mike Dierberg, Chairman of First Bank, will serve as chairs of its 2024 annual community campaign.

“United Way is a shining light of inspiration and hope for our local neighbors. Purina has proudly supported the organization since its beginning, and I’m proud to carry the torch alongside Mike as co-chairs of this year’s campaign,” said Krueger. “Continuing the United Way’s mission to serve our community takes a collective effort, and the generosity of St. Louisans to step up and support each other never ceases to amaze me as we all work together to create a healthier, stronger St. Louis region.”

United Way’s community campaign equips over 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources to keep our region’s safety net healthy. They invest in a 16-county region throughout Missouri and Illinois that helps 1 million people annually. Its support across the region focuses on essential needs, early childhood and youth success, health and wellbeing, jobs and financial mobility, and community and crisis response.

“United Way’s commitment to enriching the lives of our local neighbors has left a transformational impact on our St. Louis region and I am honored to be able to continue their tradition of generosity and lending a helping hand to those who need support,” said Dierberg. “I am thrilled to be serving United Way in this role. Working together, I’m hoping we can make this year’s campaign a very special one.”

In addition to funding its health and human service partners, United Way manages the region’s largest Volunteer Center, and 211 Helpline - a 24/7 free resource connecting people to programs and services for a variety of needs.

Joining Nina Leigh and Mike this year is outstanding young professional, SiSi Beltrán Martí, leader of philanthropy programs at Build-A-Bear and Build-A Bear Foundation who will serve within the newly introduced Vice Chair role during campaign.

“We are pleased to have Nina Leigh and Mike join our campaign as chairs to lend their support and influence,” said Michelle D. Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Having top corporate leaders committed to creating a brighter future for our neighbors is extremely exciting. We are proud to have them lead our campaign to help unite people behind our efforts.”

“I am also overjoyed to have longtime supporter SiSi Beltrán Martí join our campaign as Vice Chair this year generously championing United Way and sharing her ‘why’ across her professional peer circles.”

About Nina Leigh Krueger

As CEO of Nestlé Purina PetCare North America, Nina Leigh leads the organization’s vision to be the world’s most trusted company in enriching the lives of pets and the people who love them. She began her career at Purina in 1993 as an intern and has since served in many key roles, working to elevate key global brands, bring innovation to market, and lead priority initiatives to strengthen the business.

Nina Leigh is an outspoken champion and supporter of Purina’s Purple Leash Project, a program that helps more domestic violence shelters across the U.S. become pet friendly. She currently serves as Board President of the Pet Food Institute, the pet food industry trade association representing dog and cat food and treats manufacturers in the U.S.

She is also active in her community, serving on multiple boards and executive committees of various non-profit organizations including St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Greater St. Louis Inc., the St. Louis Community Foundation and the St. Louis Police Foundation. She received the Women’s Foundation of Greater St Louis’ Making a Difference Award in 2021.

About Mike Dierberg

Continuing its fourth generation of family ownership, Mike Dierberg serves as the Chairman First Bank. Mike’s passion is helping family and privately held businesses thrive, grow, and succeed for many generations.

Prior to rejoining First Bank in 2010, Michael was an attorney at the United States Department of Justice and before that served as General Counsel of First Bank. Michael is also a second-generation owner of Star Lane and Dierberg Vineyards, located in Santa Barbara, California.

Mike serves as Chair of the Today and Tomorrow Educational Foundation, an organization that provides more than 5,000 scholarships to children in need in the St. Louis region each year. He also serves on the board of KIPP St. Louis, a public charter school network with six schools in St. Louis city, and co-chairs the Education Committee of the Regional Business Council.

About SiSi Beltrán Martí

SiSi, a native of Puerto Rico, graduated from Washington University with a triple major in International Business, Marketing and Romance Languages.

Described as an “all in” type of person, SiSi has made St Louis her chosen home and is dedicated to doing her part to make it stronger. She serves on several community boards spanning healthcare, DEI, professional development and civic giving organizations, holding a variety of executive positions. She has also been named to the Top 30 under 30 and Diverse Business Leader lists of the St Louis Business Journal.

