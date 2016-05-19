EDWARDSVILLE – Metro East Lutheran High School alum and current Southern Illinois University Edwardsville sophomore Kobe Krone is a great example of how hard work pays off with huge dividends.

After a few years of training, weight management and posing practice, Krone was able to take the crown in the Teen Division of the Physique Body Building competition in St. Louis, Mo., a feat which qualifies him for Nationals this upcoming July in Pittsburgh, Pa.

An athlete throughout high school, Krone became fascinated with the strength and athleticism of his upperclassmen friends, and of course, the attention that they received from girls, as a sophomore.

“I really looked up to the guys and starting working out,” Krone said.

Before a competition, Krone trains heavily beginning twelve weeks before he takes the stage; limiting his caloric intake, monitoring his weight and physique as well as losing fat while gaining as much muscle as possible.

“The last few days before a competition are critical,” Krone mentioned.

On the big day, Krone prepares himself to be competition ready by adhering to some of the industry standards; clean-shaven from head to toe, bronzed with a spray tan and glazed with oil as he walks out.

“As soon as you walk out on stage,” he said, “The light hits you and you gleam.”

His experience working out, and the attention he has garnered himself for working so diligently on his own physique and health, has inspired him to study nutrition in the newly designated program at SIUE.

“Guys and girls come to me all the time, asking me what I eat and how I work out to look this way,” he said. “It has become a passion of mine. I would rather help someone reach their goals than focus on mine alone.”

Although the National competition is only a couple of months away, Krone has decided to not to head to Pittsburgh and instead focus on enjoying his summer break.

The bodybuilder cites that it would be difficult for his family to travel across the country to see him compete, as well as the difficulties of traveling while on a strict diet regimen.

Kobe Krone hopes to compete in this October’s PINK Muscle Fest, a body building competition that will be held at the St. Charles Convention Center.

