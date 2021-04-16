GREENE COUNTY – Kroger’s Central Division issued statements on Thursday afternoon about the decision to close its stores in Carrollton and White Hall, Illinois.

Kroger said the following: "The announcement follows extensive evaluation of the stores’ financial performance. Company analysts report the stores have not operated profitably for several years and research indicates neither has realistic prospects for a turnaround."

The company praised the associates at both stores, 23 at White Hall and 23 at Carrollton, saying the decision is not a reflection on them or their service.

"Leaders of Kroger Human Resources will now meet with them to discuss their next steps," Kroger said. "Severance will be offered to qualified associates based on their length of service with the company."

Kroger closed by saying: "The stores will close in approximately 30 days."

About Kroger Central Division:

The Kroger family of companies has been serving communities large and small for more than 136 years. Kroger’s Central Division operates food stores, pharmacies and fuel centers in four states.

