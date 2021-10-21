

EDWARDSVILLE – Larry Kristoff was named to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame with the enshrinement set for February 7.

The talented and diverse Class of 2022 will be inducted at its annual Hall of Fame Enshrinement Dinner on Monday, Feb. 7, at Gateway Classic Cars in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Larry Kristoff built SIUE wrestling into an NCAA Division II powerhouse that includes three consecutive national championships in 1984, 1985, and 1986. SIUE finished in the top 10 nationally 18 times under Kristoff who spent 30 seasons as the team's head coach. With Kristoff's direction, SIUE posted 111 NCAA Division II All-Americans, including 18 national champions and 11 NCAA Division I All-Americans.

Lewis played two seasons of basketball for the Cougars during the 1977-78 and 1978-79 season. He scored 850 points in the two seasons. Lewis led SIUE with an 18.2 scoring average during the 1977-78 season.

Hall of Fame Executive Director Tim Moore said ticket distribution information and additional enshrinement ceremony details will be announced at a later date. Cost to attend the event is $90 per person or $720 for a table of eight individuals. More than 300 sports fans attended the 2020 festivities in February and another sizeable crowd is expected. Contact Tim Moore at (618) 558-4861 or at tmoore@stlshof.com for more information. The new Hall of Fame class honored by the Selection Committee and Board of Directors includes:

Morris Bradshaw, Edwardsville, football;

Greg DeCourcey, Alton, baseball;

Tom Jager, Collinsville, swimming;

Terry Hanson, East St. Louis, sports administration;

Larry Kristoff, SIUE, wrestling;

Bennie Lewis, East St. Louis, basketball;

Nancy Kassebaum Metcalf, Belleville East, softball and basketball;

Amy Rakers Fogle, Belleville West, basketball'

Larry Wilcox, East St. Louis, football;

Wayne Wirz, Highland, baseball.

The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame has been in existence since 2009 when Greg Marecek founded the HOF. The mission of the HOF is to preserve the history of sports in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame has honored more than 300 administrators, athletes, coaches, media and teams for their contributions to the local sports history.

For further information on the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, please visit the website at stlshof.com

