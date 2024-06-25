ALTON - Kristina Castelli had an amazing end to her 2023-2024 school year when she was named the Alton High School prom queen. She is also an outstanding athletic talent, excelling in both girls soccer and volleyball.

She will be a key cog for the Alton Redbird girls volleyball team this fall. Kristina is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High. Kristina is also an outstanding student at Alton High School.

Kristina plays for the Alton Fighting-Irish girls soccer team. She is a libero for the Alton girls volleyball team.

She said she really looks forward to her senior volleyball season.

"This is my last year of playing in high school," she said. "We are working hard this summer and we have some incoming seniors who are really good. We trust each other and have been playing together so long."

Which is Kristina's favorite sport? She says it flips back and forth depending on the season, but she loves both soccer and volleyball.

Castelli said she was overjoyed at the announcement she had won the prom queen honor.

"Everyone was cheering and it was one of my best high school experiences," she said. "I was honored that the other students look up to me and enjoy the person I am."

She also loved being a part of the Alton Memorial Day Parade.

"It was kind of surreal with little girls yelling my name," she said. "It also reminded me I am getting close to graduating and going to college."

Castelli is considering a career in architecture and also looking at the possibility of attending Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

At the moment she is uncertain whether or not she will play a sport in college.

She thanked her mom, Amanda, and dad, Joseph, for all their love and support during her childhood.

"My mom and dad made big sacrifices for me to do all the things I wanted to do," she said. "I always loved them coming and watching my games."

Again, congrats to Kristina Castelli on her honor as an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month and capturing the Alton High prom queen honor.

