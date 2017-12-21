JACKSON, Tenn. - Three hundred thirty students have been named to the Union University President's List for the fall 2017 semester, including Edwardsville native Kristen Francis.

The President's List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.

About 3,300 students are currently enrolled.

