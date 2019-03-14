EDWARDSVILLE — Kristen C. Strieker announces the formation of her family law firm, Strieker Law Firm, LLC, which formally opened its doors to clients in October 2018. The firm is located at 2220 South State Route 157, Suite 200A in Glen Carbon, Ill., and its practice areas include: child custody, child support, mediation, adoptions and divorce law.

“Hearing the words ‘divorce lawyer’ can evoke a variety of responses in people, as, let’s face it, family law attorneys have not historically had the most positive image or public perception. So, when I started this practice, my primary focus was on providing a truly modern approach to how family law cases are handled, with the goal of improving the client’s overall experience when using my firm,” said Kristen C. Strieker, Managing Attorney/Owner of Strieker Law Firm, LLC. “Handling our cases with the utmost care and attention is my first priority, whether it’s in contested litigation, mediation, or when I’m serving as a Guardian Ad Litem. I truly love what I do every day and what I’m able to accomplish for my clients because of that passion.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Kristen received her J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law. During law school, she worked as a Rule 13 Extern for Catholic Legal Assistance Ministry, where she represented clients in a variety of family law cases, including, but not limited to, divorce, separation, child custody, child support, orders of protection, and domestic abuse. Following law school, Kristen worked in family law almost exclusively, first as an associate attorney for Stange Law Firm, P.C. in Edwardsville, Ill. and then as an associate attorney at Sherer Law Offices.

Notably, Kristen was recently selected as a “Rising Star” among Illinois attorneys by Super Lawyers, which she received for the second consecutive year. Kristen was first selected in 2018 and was selected again as one of Illinois’ Top-Rated Family Law Attorneys in 2019.

For more information on Strieker Law Firm, visit its website at:

http://striekerlaw.com/.

More like this: