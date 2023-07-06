CARLINVILLE - The new president of the Carlinville Public Library board of trustees is a familiar face.

Kris Rosentreter, an active member of the Carlinville community, was sworn as president at the July 5 meeting of the board. Rosentreter rejoined the nine-member board in 2017 and had served as vice president since 2020.

He replaces Peg Fehr, who stepped down after six years in the position, citing a desire for more time. Fehr will remain on the board.

Rosentreter requested that Fehr serve as vice president for one year, saying that he wanted to lean on her expertise and knowledge. The longest-serving board member, Fehr joined the group in 1987.

At the July 5 meeting, board members presented Fehr with a card of thanks for her service as president. Fehr held the position through several key events at the library, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a successful fund-raising effort to replace the library roof, the installation of new HVAC systems, the hiring of a new director, and continued technological upgrades.

