EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of articles recognizing the YWCA Women of Distinction honorees.

ALTON - Kris Fulkerson said she feels extremely proud to be part of the group with the YWCA Women of Distinction that want to change the world.

“It means making a difference,” she said. “It means not walking away when something needs to happen.”

Kris is clinical director for Heartlinks Grief Center and founder of the Coping4Kids/Coping4Life organization.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kris has also started the first ongoing young widows group called “Parenting Alone.” She now has a blended family of five children. She won the Avon Hello Tomorrow Award for her dedication to ensuring that grieving moms would have a place to find support. She also has QPR suicide prevention training.

Some of Kris’ community activities are:

Suicide prevention advocate.

National Alliance for Grieving Children.

Girls Scouts of Southern Illinois.

St. Clair Suicide Prevention Alliance.

Mentors volunteers and interns.

Guest lecturer.

Provides outlets for those struggling with mental issues.

School groups addressing bullying.

The YWCA of Alton will host the 26th annual Women of Distinction Dinner at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2016, at the Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey, IL. The YWCA invites the community to join in the recognition of these women. Reservations for the Women of Distinction dinner may be made by calling the YWCA of Alton at 618-465-7774, or email us at wod@altonywca.com. Reservations are $60 per person or $480 for a table of 8.

More like this:

Related Video: