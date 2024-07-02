Kribs Comes Up With Three Hits, Jerseyville Scores Six Unanswered Runs In 6-1 Win Over Alton Post 126, Legionnaires Now 10-13

JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Post 492 player Abe Kribs led the Panthers with three hits, while pitcher Gage Carey held Alton Post 126 to one run on four hits in taking a 6-1 win over the Legionnaires in a baseball game played Monday evening, July 1, 2024, at Jersey Community Middle School in Jerseyville.

The game was originally set for Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park, but was switched over to Jerseyville, in the wake of the soccer field collapse at Gordon Moore Park, which has left the entire park closed during the investigation and repairs.

Alton took the lead with a single run in the third, but after that, it was all Jerseyville, with three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the seventh to take the 6-1 win.

To go along with Kribs'; three hits, the Panthers saw Evan Cheek have two hits and a RBI, while Adam Coffman and Connor Talley both had a hit and RBI, Issac Hackethal and Jude Jones both had hits, and J.P. Vogel had a RBI. Carey threw a complete game on the mound, allowing an unearned run on four hits, walking two and striking out four.

Carsen Bristow led Alton, while Nolan Parker and Roman Cross had the other hits. Parker also went six innings on the mound, giving up six runs on nine hits, walking four and striking out seven. Andrew Nation pitched in the seventh inning, walking one and striking out the side in the inning.

Alton is set to play a doubleheader on Saturday against Washington, Mo. at 12 noon, followed by a game against DeSoto, Mo. at 2 p.m. and ends up the regular season with a game against Aviston on July 10 in a 7 p.m. start.

The Legionnaires open the District 22 playoffs on July 15 against Trenton, at a site to be announced, and a 7 p.m. start.

