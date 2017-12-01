ROXANA - In a ceremony involving her coaches, friends, and family in the Larry Milazzo Gymnasium at Roxana High School, Sara Kreutztrager signed her letter of intent to attend Lewis and Clark Community College and play tennis.

“It means a lot to have all my friends and the support of my team being here,” Kreutztrager. “I love the school. I went there, took a tour, and it’s beautiful. It’s perfect to commute every day. It’ll be an easy, fun experience.”

As for the tennis side of things Kreutztrager plans to train as much as she can to improve her game and get ready to experience tennis at the next level. This past summer Kreutztrager practiced “six-to-eight hours a day,” and will continue to do so.

“Coming into my season this year I worked really hard over the summer to get this level and I’m still trying to get to the college level right now. I’m going to take this summer and work hard again.”

During her career, Kreutztrager won two South Central Conference doubles championships and earned a place in the IHSA state tournament in doubles as well.

“It was super fun. I enjoyed all of my teammates and got the support from my coaches. I was able to have success and go to state, and grow as a tennis player.”

