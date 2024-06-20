Rachel KretzerGLEN CARBON – In a standout moment of the area girls' soccer season, Father McGivney Catholic secured the IHSA Regional crown with a commanding 7-0 victory over Trenton-Wesclin. The match, held at the Glen Carbon field, saw Rachel Kretzer emerge as a pivotal player, scoring a hat trick to lead the Griffins to victory.

"It feels amazing to get a hat trick for my team," Kretzer said in an interview following the regional title matchup. "We wanted to come out and show intensity prior to facing our next opponents. We knew what we needed to start and we attacked and finished our work on it."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Rachel is a Byron, Carlson, Petri, & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Throughout the season, Kretzer has been a key scoring threat for the Griffins. In the game against Trenton-Wesclin, the team employed multiple rotations and Kretzer's performance contributed significantly to the shutout victory.

Looking ahead, Kretzer expressed her aspirations to continue improving as a soccer player and to help develop the program at Father McGivney Catholic.

"We want to keep building for the future," she said.

Again congrats to her outstanding contributions, and the Byron, Carlson, Petri, & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month honor for the Griffins.

More like this:

May 15, 2024 - Kretzer Scores Hat Trick, Rossetto Has Brace, McGivney Wins Regional Title At Home Over Wesclin 7-0

Mar 26, 2024 - Griffins Battle Back To Tie Columbia

May 12, 2024 - Saturday, May 11, 2024, Sports Round-Up: Griffins Win 30th Baseball Game, CM Defeats Marquette In Girls Softball, Griffins Soccer Wins

Apr 18, 2024 - Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Sports Round-Up: Calhoun Edges Edwardsville In Girls Softball, MELHS Girls Romp, Redbirds Lose Close One To Lancers

Apr 12, 2024 - Thursday, April 11, 2024, Sports Round-Up: Marquette Defeats MELHS In Soccer, Beck Has 4 Goals, Tigers Topple East Side, Carrollton, Calhoun, Win

 