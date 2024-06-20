GLEN CARBON – In a standout moment of the area girls' soccer season, Father McGivney Catholic secured the IHSA Regional crown with a commanding 7-0 victory over Trenton-Wesclin. The match, held at the Glen Carbon field, saw Rachel Kretzer emerge as a pivotal player, scoring a hat trick to lead the Griffins to victory.

"It feels amazing to get a hat trick for my team," Kretzer said in an interview following the regional title matchup. "We wanted to come out and show intensity prior to facing our next opponents. We knew what we needed to start and we attacked and finished our work on it."

Rachel is a Byron, Carlson, Petri, & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Throughout the season, Kretzer has been a key scoring threat for the Griffins. In the game against Trenton-Wesclin, the team employed multiple rotations and Kretzer's performance contributed significantly to the shutout victory.

Looking ahead, Kretzer expressed her aspirations to continue improving as a soccer player and to help develop the program at Father McGivney Catholic.

"We want to keep building for the future," she said.

Again congrats to her outstanding contributions, and the Byron, Carlson, Petri, & Kalb Female Athlete of the Month honor for the Griffins.

More like this: