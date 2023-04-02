GODFREY - Kreative Kids Learning Center had a lot to be proud of Friday, March 31, 2023, in an open house at its new facility at 3048 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

The event featured a ribbon-cutting around 10 a.m. on Friday, then tours of the new building, guest speakers, and was overall just a great time for everyone who attended. There was significant happiness displayed at the new facility - a goal for a long period of time was accomplished by administrators, board members, staff and donors.

Prior to this move, Kreative Kids was previously located at the old McKinley School in Alton for 22 years and also started in the old St. Patrick’s School building.

Kreative Kids is the pride and joy of CEO Keith Neuber, who has witnessed tremendous growth in the childcare industry in his career at the not-for-profit business. Neuber also said the demand for childcare is great right now and this will allow the business to welcome more children.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kreative Kids plans to add a temporary classroom to the front of the building, which will enable the organization to potentially open at least another school-age room and then possibly another infant center that will help fulfill more of the childcare needs of the area.

Terra Stewart board president of Kreative Kids Learning Center, said the ribbon cutting was the group’s way of presenting the new facility to the community at large.

“When I joined as board president, my goal was to get us in a new building,” she said. “We were located in the McKinley Building on Elm in Alton and with an old building comes some problems and we wanted to be able to grow and do better with our students. With a lot of diligent work and a lot of savings, we were able to purchase the old Alvereita Beauty College facility.

"The day we signed the papers on this building was one of the coolest days I have experienced in a long time. My favorite part about being with Kreative Kids is watching our new generations grow and thrive and knowing we are providing a safe space for them and hopefully a little part of us stays with them. Our goal is to serve the community for a long time.”

Stewart closed by saying: “We have been a part of the community for 50-plus years I would love to see that for 100-plus more years. These kids will eventually be the generation that raises the next generation and have a positive impact on the community and these children will only better the community in the long run."

More like this: