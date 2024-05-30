SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies got four RBIs from Kevin Krause and a career-high 11 strikeouts from starter Deylen Miley (2-1), taking an early lead and never relinquishing it in a 5-3 win over the Joliet Slammers at Grizzlies Ballpark, the club’s fourth straight win to clinch the series.

In the first inning, Gabe Holt reached base on an error by Joliet shortstop Jeissy De La Cruz, which proved to be costly when Krause came up next and hammered a 3-0 fastball by Jake Armstrong (0-1) over the left field wall for a two-run homer that put the Grizzlies ahead 2-0.

Miley, meanwhile, struck out the first six batters that he faced to make the lead stand up. In the third, the Slammers loaded the bases with two walks and a single, but the Gateway starter got Matthew Warkentin to ground out to third base, and in the bottom of the frame, Andrew Moritz walked and Holt singled to set up Krause again. The Grizzlies veteran drove home both men with a ringing two-run double to left-center field, doubling the Gateway lead to 4-0.

That advantage would hold the rest of the way. The Slammers got a run in the fourth, sixth, and eighth innings, with all three driven in by rookie catcher Drew Stengren, but Miley and the Grizzlies’ bullpen kept the Slammers off balance all night, with the starter fanning his career-best 11 batters in five and one-third innings to get the win. Four relievers would combine for six more strikeouts in the last four innings, giving the Gateway pitching staff a total of 17 in the game. Lukas Veinbergs also bounced back from last night by working a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to nail down his fifth save of the season as the Grizzlies improved to 11-6 overall.

Having taken the series by winning the first two games, Gateway will look to sweep the Slammers on Thursday, May 30, in the series finale at Grizzlies Ballpark. Collin Sullivan will make the start on the mound for the Grizzlies against Joliet right-hander Brett Sanchez as the home team bids for a fifth consecutive victory.

