It had been nearly three and a half hours since the game began, but the fans who were still in the seats let loose with a chorus of boos that could be heard through the televised broadcast last night. It was the Washington Nationals way of saying hello to Pete Kozma.

“Obviously, I remember the hit,” said Kozma of his dramatic at-bat on October 12, 2012. Literally down to the last strike of the deciding Game 5 of the NLDS, Kozma stayed alive for three pitches and then delivered 2-run single against the Nationals as the Cardinals rallied from six runs down to win 9-7. “I remember the stadium being really quiet.”

And the Washington fans remember too. Every time the infielder is announced.

“Of course, it means I did something right,” said Kozma of appreciating the crowd response. “I’m doing something right. I’m glad they remember.”

And for good measure, Kozma delivered a single in his 10th inning at-bat. It raised his career average to .419 (13-31) against the Nationals. He has an overall career batting average of .235.

The hit was Pete’s first of 2015 and just his fifth at-bat of the season–a known adjustment after leading the Cardinals with 127 innings played during Spring Training.

“Yeah, it’s a little different now,” admitted Kozma. “I don’t think I’ve ever done this on a consistent basis. It’s a challenge. I’m asking some guys who’ve done it before–Mabry, a couple other guys. Even Jay, the past couple of years…I’m just trying to find out what works for me.”

Doing the little things and simulating situations in the cage or batting practice has been the method thus far.

“I had a big bunt situation, bunted it a little too hard so got in the cage, work on that,” explained Kozma. “Hit and runs, getting them over, a runner on third. Stuff like that.”

And as was the case in Spring Training, he’s kept his glove ready for action on the infield–or outfield.

“I’m ready for anything,” states Kozma.