(Jupiter, FL) A few weeks ago at the St. Louis Cardinals Winter Warm-Up, Pete Kozma stated that he was willing to play anywhere–even catcher. He’s not going to replace Yadier Molina, but the idea of emergency back-up is about to become a reality.

“I gave him a homework assignment of making sure that you’re not afraid to get back there and put the catcher’s gear on,” confirmed Manager Mike Matheny before Sunday’s morning workout.

“Last year Danny (Descalso) was our guy,” continued Matheny. “If something happened and we pulled Yadi out of the game early, we had to know there was somebody on the field or on the bench that could get behind the plate. I told Greg Garcia and I told Koz both that. As spring goes, I know they’re both fighting for position and I don’t want to necessarily throw them back there but they are going to get a little work whether it’s in the cage late or any of the other guys too as we talk to some of the other guys fighting for that spot on our bench.”

As he had previously shared, Kozma is more than okay with the plan.

“Doesn’t matter where I play as long as on the field somewhere is fine by me,” said Kozma, who is already prepared to seek advice. “I’m going to ask Cruz, I’m going to ask Yadi, I’m going to ask Easley–I live with him, so I’m going to ask him all kinds of things.”

Kozma has never caught a game, but feels he has a basic understanding of how to call a game.

“I can see all of Yadi’s signs, whenever he makes a mound visit, I’m right there listening.”

And so Kozma will work on the physical part of the position, in particular more flexibility, but will also make sure he spends enough time being prepared at shortstop.

“I think shortstops one of the hardest positions on the field so I feel like I need to work there,” said Pete.

“There’s only so many guys that we have in this camp that can play a big league-style shortstop and he’s one of those,” pointed out Matheny, who added Kozma may get a look in the outfield as well. “We want to make sure he’s getting as many repetitions as he can there, understanding that Jhonny is going to need help from time to time.”

While both Dean Anna and Ty Kelly, who are also in the mix with Garcia and Kozma, could play shortstop they are looked upon primarily for their second base and corner positions on the infield and perhaps outfield as well.

photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports